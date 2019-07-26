ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of sending child pornography via social media has been arrested.

Amisi Kieriga, 46, was taken into custody Thursday for Possession of Child Pornography with Intent to Distribute, then was released from jail after posting a $15,000 bond.

A police report states officers executed a search warrant at Kieriga’s home prior to his arrest because they received information that he “used a social media account to send child pornography to another individual. “

No further information on this case has been released.

