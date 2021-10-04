Abilene man accused of sexually abusing child with intellectual disability

Albert Trinidad is accused of sexually abusing a child with an intellectual disability.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of sexually abusing a child with an intellectual disability has been arrested.

Albert Trinidad was arrested Friday for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child in connection to an investigation, which began in 2017.

Court documents say a child with an intellectual disability made an outcry to a caseworker at the Betty Hardwick Center, saying she was previously sexually assaulted by an adult later identified as Trinidad.

This child was able to give specific details about the assault during a forensic interview and sexual assault examination.

Trinidad now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $150,000 bond.