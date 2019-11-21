Live Now
Abilene man accused of sexually assaulting young girl indicted

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Taylor County grand jury has indicted an Abilene man for aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 10.

Court documents state 22-year-old Joseph Chacon was indicted Thursday on the charge stemming from an incident in November 2018.

A child reportedly told police in January that she was sexually abused by Chacon in November of 2018.

She described Chacon taking her into her bedroom and forcing her to perform various sexual acts, according to the documents. 

He was indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by contact.

