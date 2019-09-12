Abilene man accused of shooting through neighbor’s wall indicted for deadly conduct

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was indicted Thursday for deadly conduct after allegedly shooting a shotgun through his neighbor’s wall.

According to court documents, 48-year-old Eric Bean was indicted on the felony charge stemming from an incident in March.

Police responded to a disturbance call in the 700 block of Hawn Circle just before 9:30 a.m., where they say Bean fired a gun inside the home, and then answered the door holding a shotgun, according to the documents.

Police say they found numerous spent shotgun shells and rifle cartridges inside the home. Police also discovered a bullet hole in his neighbor’s wall and a spot where the bullet struck the door frame in his neighbor’s kitchen.

