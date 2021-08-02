Abilene man among 3 arrested with $500k worth of cocaine, meth

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man is in jail after Taylor County Narcotics agents seized half a million dollars worth of meth and cocaine.

According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), Patrick Damien Mendez was arrested Thursday after a trafficking investigation that lasted several months.

Patrick Damien Mendez, of Abilene

Agents confiscated more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine TCSO says was worth around $500,000.

TCSO arrested two other men, Gerardo Silva, of Crowley, and Jaime Galvan, of Arlington in connection with Mendez.

Gerardo Silva, of Crowley, Texas

During a search of Mendez’s home, agents seized two vehicles, around $26,000 in cash, and five firearms “in relation to the investigation,” TCSO says.

Jaime Galvan, of Arlington, Texas

The investigation is ongoing, and TCSO says they expect more arrests of “other key associates of this organization” in the future.

All three men are currently in the Taylor County Jail.