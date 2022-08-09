ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 20-year-old Abilene man was arrested Tuesday after he admitted to having a romantic and sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

According to court documents, the 15-year-old girl reported the relations with the 20-year-old on Thursday, August 4.

During an interview between Edward Jones, 20, and an Abilene Police Department (APD) officer, Jones reportedly told APD he entered a romantic and sexual relationship with the teenager fully knowing her age. Jones was allegedly dating the 15-year-old.

Jones was charged with Second Degree Felony Sexual Assault of a Child, and he is booked in the Taylor County Jail with a $40,000 bond.