Abilene man arrested after admitting to uploading child porn to Instagram

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

According to court documents filed Friday afternoon, 41-year-old Irvin Dwayne Beaver was arrested in December.

The document states Abilene police received a tip about a man uploading pornographic images and videos of children to his Instagram account.

An investigation led detectives to Beaver, who eventually admitted to using his Instagram account to send and receive various child pornography images, according to the document.

Police examined two cellphones that were in Beaver’s possession, both of which contained images and videos of young children engaging in various sexual acts, the document states.

Beaver is charged with possession with intent to promote child pornography, a second-degree felony.