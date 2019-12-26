Abilene man arrested after Tuesday SWAT incident

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after refusing to cooperate with police.

According to an arrest report by Abilene Police Department, 35-year-old David Brent Adams was arrested Tuesday on an aggravated assault warrant and evading arrest.

Police and SWAT team members flooded the parking lot of the Lake Breeze RV Park on Tuesday after street crimes agents saw Adams outside his RV.

As the agents approached, Adams ran inside the RV and refused to come out, ignoring communication attempts from SWAT, the report states.

According to the report, Adams finally exited after CS gas was deployed inside the RV.

Adams was arrested for the aggravated assault warrant and evading arrest/detention.