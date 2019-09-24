Abilene man arrested for 2012 sexual assault

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Police Department (APD) arrested a man Monday accused of abducting a woman at knifepoint and sexually assaulting her twice in 2012.

According to court documents, 52-year-old Sedrick Anthony Daughtery is accused of sexually assaulting a woman twice after threatening her with a knife.

A woman reported walking down the road in September 2012 when she was approached by an unknown man who asked her for money, the document states. She offered him a cigarette, and he brandished a knife, covered her face and took her to an unknown home where he reportedly raped her twice, according to court documents.

The victim was able to describe the car and her attacker, who was later identified as Daughtery.

According to an APD arrest report, Daughtery was arrested shortly after 4 p.m. Monday when agents with the Street Crimes Unit saw him go into a convenience store on North 10th and Clack.

The agents confirmed his warrant and arrested him.

Daughtery is charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony.