ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and endangering a child.

On June 29, Jayden Villanueva was contacted by the Abilene Police Department due to a disturbance in progress call. The victim stated that Villanueva assaulted her by punching, slapping and choking her.

Courtesy of the Taylor County Jail

The victim was holding her 14-month-old daughter at the time of the assault. Villanueva also pointed a loaded handgun at the victim and her child and threatened to shoot them.

The victim was in fear for her and her daughter’s lives and requested an Emergency Protection Order.

Villanueva was arrested on July 1 and remains in the Taylor County Jail on a total bond of $25,000.