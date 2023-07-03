ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Joseph Moore was arrested on July 1 for Injury to the Elderly, Unauthorized use of a Vehicle, and Terroristic Threat.

Courtesy of the Taylor County Jail

On June 30, Moore was traveling with his 71-year-old mother when he put the car into reverse multiple times on the highway. He then physically threw her into the passenger seat and punched her multiple times in the face and arms, causing pain and visible injuries.

Moore also threatened to kill his mother by stating he would take her to the creek and kill her while driving in that direction, causing her to fear for her life. She was able to escape, but Moore took her vehicle without consent and fled the scene.

Moore was booked into the Taylor County Jail where he remains on a $16,000 bond.