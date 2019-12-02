Abilene man arrested for breaking in and eating resident’s pie

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Thanksgiving is a holiday in which food is a priority. Two incidents show that for robbers this might be a priority too.

Two unusual burglaries of habitation were reported this weekend. One involving a man caught eating pie, and the other involving a suspect eating the food from a home he got in and out through a doggy door.

Justin Ordway, 38, admitted going into the location through an unlocked door. The incident report shows the subject ate a pie and was then discovered by the property owner as he returned home.

According to the arrest report, the suspect was reported to police after he was observed attempting to enter a home being remodeled and was located just down the road from the reported incident.

“The defendant was transported to the location of the reported burglary and the victim identified the defendant as the offender,” said the police report.

Another Bizarre Bulgary of habitation case was reported on Saturday at the 1900 block of Collins Ave

The victim reported that her food was missing and that it appeared someone was coming in and out of her doggy door.