Abilene man arrested for child sex crime

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested for child sex crime.

Larry Szasz, 67, was booked into the Taylor County Jail for possession with intent to promote child pornography.

According to the police report, the defendant admitted to sending and receiving images of child pornography over the internet.

He was released from jail after posting a $30,000 bond.

