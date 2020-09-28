Abilene man arrested for child sex crime

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of sexually assaulting a child has been arrested.

Marquis Lyons, 22, has been charged with Sexual Assault of a Child.

The defendant was arrested and booked into the Taylor County Jail on Friday.

According to court documents, the incident happened on February of this year. The document show that when interviewed, Marquis admitted to the offense.

The defendant’s bond was set to $50,000.

