Abilene man arrested for continuous sexual assault of a child

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested for continuous sexual assault of a child.

Steven Brown was arrested for continuous sexual assault of a child and booked into the Taylor County Jail on May 3, 2021.

Police documents show that Brown had allegedly sexually assaulted two underage girls.

According to the documents, on February 2021, one of the victims reported that she had been sexually abused for several months. After this, another victim came forward and reported that Brown had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions when she was a minor back in 2011.

Brown is currently in the Taylor County Jail. The defendant’s bond was set to $100,000.