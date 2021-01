TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been arrested for multiple child sex crimes.

Gregory Frank Estes, 56, was arrested in Tom Green County Tuesday afternoon for multiple counts of child sex crimes.

Court Documents show that the defendant is facing four counts of child sex crimes, including: two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, and two counts of Indecency with a Child by Contact.

The defendant’s bond was set to $41,5000.