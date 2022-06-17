ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was arrested days before Father’s Day after he was accused of killing his infant daughter.

In a release from the Abilene Police Department (APD), detectives arrested 29-year-old Raymond Medina on an ‘unrelated family violence warrant’ Tuesday.

While in custody, Special and Major Investigations Bureaus investigated the death of Medina’s infant child. Police received the report of the suspicious death of a child around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The Medina baby was taken to Hendrick Medical Center by her mother.

In these events, an investigation is necessary. Investigators were led to believe the baby’s death was due to ‘severe child abuse.’

A warrant was finally issued Friday for the charge of First Degree Felony Murder.

As the investigation continues, Medina is in the Taylor County Jail with a bond of $2 million.