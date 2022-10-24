Taylor County Sheriff’s Office: Robert Smith, 72, found to be in possession of multiple images of child sex abuse material. On October 20, 2022

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 72-year-old Abilene man was arrested for having multiple images of ‘sex abuse material,’ discovered during investigation. Investigators are still looking for more information on this man.

Detectives with the Abilene Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety obtained a search warrant on Wednesday, October 19 and found the material in Robert Smith’s South Abilene home. He was arrested the next day.

Smith is now lodged in the Taylor County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

Although he’s been arrested, the investigation into Smith is ongoing. Detectives ask that if anyone has information on him or ‘questionable dealings’ with him, to call the non-emergency number to report those incidents: (325) 673-8331.