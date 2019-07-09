Abilene man arrested for Sunday murder in San Angelo

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man who was arrested on drug charges early Tuesday morning has been charged with murder in San Angelo.

According to the San Angelo Police Department (SAPD), an arrest warrant was issued for 26-year-old Jessie Wayne Robinson on Tuesday.

Robinson was arrested in Abilene just before 5 a.m. Tuesday after being pulled over when an officer recognized him as having a parole violation warrant.

After pulling over, Robinson reportedly tried to run away, but was caught at North 6th and Fannin. According to an APD arrest report, Robinson threw a baggie on the ground with a white substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

SAPD say Robinson was developed as a person of interest in the murder of 32-year-old Gilbert Mascorro, who was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds on Sunday at a Red Roof Inn in San Angelo.

This arrest comes less than 12 hours after Abilene police arrested Joe Martinez, whom they say matched the description of a homicide suspect out of Tom Green County. Police said the vehicle he was driving also matched the description from the recent homicide.

San Angelo police issued the following news release on Tuesday: