Abilene man arrested for trying to rob motel, striking clerk

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police arrested a man after he was accused of robbing a downtown motel early Saturday morning.

James Baucham, 62, of Abilene, is now facing a charge of Robbery.

Officers were called to robbery at the Civic Plaza Hotel in the 500-block of Pine Street, just after 1 a.m., Saturday.

Police said a man went into the hotel and started to cause a disturbance with the clerk. When the clerk told the man to leave, police said the man then demanded money.

When the clerk said no, the man went behind the desk, punching the clerk in the face, police said.

Baucham was found a short distance from the motel and the clerk positively identified him as the one who demanded money and struck him in the face.

Baucham was taken to a local hospital to get medically cleared before being booked at the Taylor County Jail.

Baucham was listed as a transient in his booking sheet.