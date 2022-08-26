ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The man who broke into the Abilene Animal Shelter, resulting in 10 missing dogs and killing one, was arrested just hours after the break-in. The arrest was made through the Abilene Police Department’s (APD) Major Investigations Property Crimes Unit.

38-year-old George Jones was arrested through a matching description of the burglary suspect.

According to the arrest press release from APD, police were called out to the Animal Services building in the 900 block of South 25th Street around 7:00 Friday morning to the report of a break-in. Officers discovered that a suspect, later identified as Jones, had climbed the fence surrounding the Animal Services building, entered the building through the roof and opened many cages in the canine side of the building.

In the process, Jones let many dogs loose. Officers later found one dog who died and several others injured in what’s presumed to have been a fight among the dogs.

It was reported that several other dogs dogs escaped through an outside gate, and some were located just outside of property grounds.

City employees reported damage to the Abilene Animal Shelter office, including the roof through which Jones entered.

Jones also reportedly stole a van owned by the shelter, and it was later recovered in North Abilene.

George Jones was officially arrested and charged with Breaking and Entering, Animal Cruelty and Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

Jones has multiple arrests on his public record; including charges of Family Violence Assault and Possession of Meth from one June arrest.

Chief Marcus Dudley and others in charge of this investigation extended their gratitude towards the officers and city employees who helped during clean-up and recovery efforts:

“It’s not lost on us the incredible efforts that you put forth on behalf of this wonderful department. Thank you for your willingness to jump in and support operations. What you do to provide and assist with crime fighting is greatly appreciated,” Chief Dudley wrote.