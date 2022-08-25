ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) ― A 20-year-old Abilene man was arrested Tuesday for having a ‘substantial amount’ of drugs.

According to a press release from the Abilene Police Department (APD), Elijah Perez was arrested at a North Abilene home in the 1500 block of Lilius Street.

APD said Perez’s home was searched through a search and arrest warrant.

At his home, police reportedly found and seized a substantial amount of marijuana and cocaine, along with Percocet pills and tetrahydrocannabinol. Police said he also seized two weapons from the home.

While this is an ongoing investigation, Perez is lodged in the Taylor County Jail and, at this time, will not be released on bond. Those bonds total at more than $90,000.