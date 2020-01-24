Abilene man arrested on felony theft charges after trailer burglary

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man is behind bars on felony theft charges after reportedly being caught on camera unloading thousands of dollars worth of stolen property.

According to an Abilene police incident report, 36-year-old Randall Lee Porter was found to be in possession of property that was reported stolen after being contacted on a traffic stop last Friday. The property was reported stolen in a burglary on Jan. 15.

The report states that Porter claimed he purchased the property from a man at a home on Heritage Circle, and that there was more stolen property at the residence.

Police executed a search warrant at the residence, where they recovered more than $4,400 in stolen property.

According to the report, police seized a surveillance camera from the residence that showed Porter arriving and unloading stolen items from his vehicle on several occasions.

After another interview Thursday, Porter told police that he and two others were involved in the commission of the burglary of a trailer in the 5000 block of Highway 277.