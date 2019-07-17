Abilene man asked to remove toilet art display from outside home

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – An Abilene man received a notice from the City of Abilene Monday, requesting him to remove his art display made of toilets from outside his home or risk being fined.

Ray Wriglesworth put up the display which is made up of four toilets circled around a tree on the side of his home on the 1900 block of Ross Avenue, ten years ago and says he’s never received a complaint about the commodes.

The notice claims Wriglesworth’s display violates Chapter 19 of the city’s Code of Ordinance, which bears the category name of “Nuisances and Illegal Dumping.”

The code defines a nuisance, in part, as any unlawful act that “endangers health, safety or welfare of others” and “is offensive to the senses.”

“I don’t understand. It’s not trashy looking. If it was trash I’d get rid of the trash,” said Wriglesworth.

When asked for comment on this issue, KTAB news was told that no staff members could comment at the time and instead issued a statement:

“This case has now been referred to our legal team, and City staff isn’t able to comment until receiving further direction from that department.”

Statement from the City of Abilene, 7/16/19

Wriglesworth says he will comply with whatever the city decides he must do about his display, although if he is required to take it down he may do it begrudgingly.