ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 21-year-old D’andre McBeth was arrested Wednesday during a coordinated effort with a special investigator from the Delaware Department of Justice, in connection to inappropriate conduct and photos with a child.

Reports from the Taylor County District Clerk’s Office revealed that McBeth had been having “chats,” as the report called it, with a 15-year-old girl from Delaware.

The 15-year-old victim’s identity will not be revealed in efforts to protect her.

Throughout these chats, which took place on or before February 18, police said McBeth openly referred to himself as a “pedo,” short for pedophile. He sent the Delaware girl pictures of his genitals and of him pleasuring himself.

McBeth was aware of the victim’s age at the time of the crime, and said it aroused him, according to court documents.

McBeth also asked for nude images of the 15-year-old, and she admitted to sending them.

D’Andre McBeth was arrested on Wednesday, on three counts of felony Sexual Performance by Child. The judge set McBeth’s bond at $30,000.