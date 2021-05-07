Abilene man charged with murder in connection to north side stabbing

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a homicide that occurred Wednesday night.

The Abilene Police Department (APD) says 29-year-old Fernando Gallegos, of Abilene, was taken into custody late Friday afternoon in the 3400 block of North First Street.

Gallegos has been charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of 26-year-old Joseph Rogers, who was reportedly stabbed in the neck.

Police said Rogers had “obvious signs of trauma from a knife” following what investigators believe was an altercation between him and a suspect who was known to him.

APD says Gallegos is currently in the Taylor County Jail with a $1 million bond.