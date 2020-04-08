Abilene man charged with sexual assault of child, promoting child pornography

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man has been arrested on multiple child sex crimes.

According to the Abilene Police Department (APD), 36-year-old Larry Don Sparks was arrested Wednesday for sexual performance by a child and promoting child pornography.

APD says the Cyber Crimes Unit and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) executed a search and arrest warrant at an Abilene residence on Wednesday.

Sparks is accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 14, as well as downloading and uploading pornographic images of children over the internet.

Police say they seized electronic evidence from the home and took Sparks to Taylor County Jail, where he was charged with first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault/performance of a child and second-degree felony promotion of child pornography.

The investigation is ongoing, according to APD.