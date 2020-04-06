Abilene man completes virtual marathon

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) Events around the world have been postponed or canceled for the foreseeable future but, one local runner didn’t let that stop him from completing a marathon.

David Lynn made his way around Red Bud Park more than 18 times for a total of 26.2 miles.

“Originally, I was supposed to be competing for a world championship in London. That got postponed until October. Then I signed up for Grandmas race in Duluth, Minnesota. That race got canceled so, they said ‘if you would run a virtual marathon and turn in your time then, we will send you your race metal’,” says Lynn.

Both Lynn’s steps and time were tracked on his watch.

“The main thing is I’ve been training for 3 months. I was ready to run a marathon and this was a good day to do it,” says Lynn.

He used the one man race as a way to honor a life lost.

“I dedicated this race to the lady at DRI who unfortuntely passed away from cronavirus. I want to send out my prayers to the family and all the staff at dri,” says Lynn.

Lynn completed the race in 3 hours, 1 minute and 15 seconds, he says it’s his second best time ever.