Abilene man dies from injuries sustained in Tuesday crash

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A man has died as a result from injuries sustained in a Tuesday car accident in southeast Abilene.

According to the Abilene Police Department (APD), 31-year-old Francisco Pena, of Abilene, died after being trapped in a pickup for two hours.

Police say a Toyota Tundra was traveling east on Industrial Boulevard at 11:30 Tuesday morning. Pena was a passenger in a Dodge Ram pickup that was hauling a trailer filled with concrete material and broadsided the Tundra as it went through the intersection at Oldham Lane.

After the collision, the Dodge Ram continued south until it hit a utility pole and snapped in half, according to police. The trailer filled with concrete broke, hit the cab of the pickup and caused extensive damage.

The driver of the Dodge had minor injuries, while Pena was trapped in the vehicle until being extricated two hours later by the Abilene Fire Department.

Pena was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.