Abilene man dies in Friday afternoon motorcycle accident

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man died in a motorcycle accident Friday afternoon.

The Abilene Police Department says they responded to the call at 3:40 p.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Dub Wright Boulevard, where a man on a 2005 Harley Davidson Road Glide was traveling north when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road.

The man, identified as 39-year-old Justin Wallace, of Abilene, hit the curb, went off the road and struck a tree before coming to rest on the side of the road.

Police say there were no other vehicles involved and he was the only one on the motorcycle.

Wallace was not wearing a helmet, and the cause of the crash is under investigation, according to police.