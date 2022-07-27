Tyree Neal has pleaded guilty to the murder of David Devora.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of being part of a group that killed a man during a robbery on New Year’s Eve has been found guilty and sentenced to serve 20 years in prison for the crime.

Tyree Neal pleaded guilty to Murder Wednesday and received is 20-year sentence. He’s one of five suspects accused of being involved in the shooting death of David Devora on December 31, 2019.

Earlier this year, suspect Michael Wright-Collazo pleaded guilty to Robbery in connection to Devora’s death and suspects Creshawn Howard and Rodaesia Hines pleaded guilty to Murder.

Howard received a 45-year sentence, Hines a 55-year-sentence, Wright-Collazo received a 15-year sentence in connection to the crime.

One other suspect, the alleged mastermind behind the crime, Isaiah Xavier Arredondo, charged with Murder, has yet to see his day in court.

Court documents reveal Arredondo is the suspect who, “knew David Devora and had set up the robbery.”

He allegedly told the four other suspects that Devora had items of value and gave them information that allowed them to execute the crime.

The documents also state, “a witness overheard Arredondo bragging about his involvement in the robbery after Devora was killed.”

All four other suspects accused of being present during the crime were indicted in March for Aggravated Robbery and Murder.

However, Howard is the suspect accused of firing the fatal shot while he, Wright-Collazo, and Neal went to Devora’s house to rob him for money to bail a friend out of jail.

Hines was also present and is accused of being the getaway driver.

