Abilene man gets 28 years for production of child pornography

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man has been sentenced to almost 30 years in prison for production of child pornography.

According to the Abilene Police Department (APD), 36-year-old Larry Sparks was found guilty of production of child pornography at a recent federal hearing.

Sparks was sentenced to 28 years imprisonment and 15 years supervised release, APD says.

Police arrested Sparks in April 2020 after the Cyber Crimes Unit and Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) executed a search and arrest warrant.

Sparks was charged with continuous sexual assault of a child, accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 14, as well as downloading and uploading pornographic images of children over the internet.

It is currently unknown if Sparks still faces the continuous sexual assault charge.