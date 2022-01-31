ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Taylor County jury has sentenced an Abilene man now convicted of shooting and killing a 36-year-old man after a fight in 2019 to 99 years in prison.

Zachary Morelos was found guilty of murder just after 5:15 Friday afternoon in the 104th District Court in Abilene.

Morelos was charged with murder in connection to the death of Jacob Garcia, who died at an Abilene hospital after suffering a gunshot wound during a reported fight in May of 2019.

After two days of witnesses by the prosecution, the defense rested its case Thursday afternoon and the jury heard closing arguments before beginning deliberations Friday afternoon.

The jury sentenced Morelos to 99 years in prison and a $10,000 fine early Monday afternoon.