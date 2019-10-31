Abilene man gets 99 years for shooting, stabbing in June 2016

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man was found guilty on two counts of aggravated assault Wednesday.

According to court documents, 42-year-old Mark Anthony Rodriguez was found guilty of assaulting two people during an incident that occurred at MC Sports Bar in June 2016.

Court documents state Rodriguez was charged after stabbing two victims in the back then shooting them in the arm.

The bar’s owner, Hector Carmona, was shot and stabbed as he was trying to break up the altercation, according to police.

Rodriguez was sentenced Thursday morning to 99 years for the first count and 50 years for the second. The sentences are to run concurrently.

Court documents state he had previously been convicted of assault on a public servant in 2004, as well as manslaughter in 1997.