Abilene man has child sex charges dropped after alleged victim recants, moves out of state

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Aggravated sexual assault of a child charges have been dropped against an Abilene man who was arrested in 2018.
According to court documents, 32-year-old Joe Alton Fernandez, Jr. had the charges against him dropped Wednesday morning.
The case was dismissed after the alleged victim recanted, moved out of the state, and is unable to be located, the document states.
The charges that were dismissed originally accused Fernandez of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 14 in August 2013.
