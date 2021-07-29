Abilene man helping transport COVID-19 patients to hospitals across Texas

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – President of Houses for Healing Brian Massey says he has felt called to help those who are sick.

Now, he is taking it a step further by helping transport COVID-19 patients from their homes to the hospital.

He suits up head to toe in a hazmat suit with goggles and two layers of masks, and fulfills what he says is his God-given mission.

“We realized there needs to be somebody that helps get them transported back to their homes,” Massey said.

In the beginning, he limited himself when dealing with those patients and self-quarantined for 10 days after each visit.

This not only limited his outreach, but also his time with his family.

“At supper time, I’d go sit outside and look at them through the glass door and we’d eat our meal together,” Massey said.

Now, he takes extra precautionary measures. He had a sliding window installed in the back of his truck to help circulate air flow, and has acquired a bus and van to assist in transporting patients once they are fully functional.

Massey said that they have transported patients from all over the state, even up to Amarillo.

He also said that he doesn’t plan on stopping any time soon, as the next wave of the pandemic is quickly approaching.

Massey does not charge for his service, which he says is funded mostly through donations. If you’d like to help, click here.