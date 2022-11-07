ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 40-year-old Daniel Rodriguez was arrested last Friday for threatening employees at a North Abilene phone store with a weapon. He is in the Taylor County Jail on Aggravated Robbery charges.

In a press release from the Abilene Police Department (APD), officers were called out to the phone store in the 3200 block of North 1st Street around 2:25 p.m. Friday, November 4.

Witnesses told APD Rodriguez entered the store, threatened employees with ‘some type of weapon,’ and demanded money. He was able to leave the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

Major Investigation detectives were called out to help collect evidence which helped tie Rodriguez to the phone store robbery.

Although investigation remains ongoing, APD sent Daniel Rodriguez to the Taylor County Jail on the charge of First Degree Felony Aggravated Robbery. He has a bond of $30,000 for this crime.