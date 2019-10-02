Abilene man honored for contributions to Paramount Theatre

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A long-time fan of Abilene’s Paramount Theatre was honored at the historic venue Tuesday night.

Film aficionado Robert Holladay was honored for his contributions to the preservation of the Historic Paramount Theatre.

Holladay was instrumental in saving the Paramount from being demolished, and then worked to bring classic films to the beautiful auditorium.

A long-time teacher at Cooper High School, several of his students were there to be part of this special moment.

“It means everything in the world to me to have my portrait here,” Holladay said.

After the portrait was revealed, all the guests were treated to free drinks, popcorn, sodas, and the playing of Robert’s favorite film: Raintree County.