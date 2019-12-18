Live Now
Live updates: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump

Abilene man indicted, accused of selling stolen items on Facebook

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man was indicted Thursday for engaging in organized criminal activity.

Court documents state 38-year-old Brian Glen Smith was indicted on the charge stemming from an April incident in which he and two others are accused of trying to sell stolen items over Facebook.

Police say detectives went to a home in the 800 block of North Judge Ely, where they discovered several items possibly stolen from storage units in Cisco.

An investigation led police to Smith and the two other suspects, who have not been indicted at time of publication.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News