Abilene man indicted, accused of threatening guests with gun after fight at party

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man was indicted Thursday after allegedly firing a gun at a Porsche after a fight during a 4th of July party.

According to court documents, 45-year-old Curt Wayne Crisp was indicted on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from the incident in July 2019.

The document states Crisp was involved in an altercation at the end of a 4th of July house party.

After the fight was broken up, Crisp reportedly went to his car and came back with a black handgun, which he then waved at many of the guests while threatening to kill them, according to the court document.

As the hostess tried to escort Crisp out of the house, he shot her Porsche, the document states.

Crisp reportedly told police that he was attacked by several men and admitted to getting the gun from his car and going back into the house.

A grand jury indicted Crisp on three counts of second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.