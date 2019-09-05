Abilene man indicted after alleged incident where autistic boy was choked with bungee cord

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Taylor County grand jury indicted an Abilene man Thursday for injury to a child after an incident in which his wife allegedly choked an autistic child with a bungee cord until he turned blue.

According to court documents, 41-year-old Jimmy Tankersley, of Abilene, was indicted for injury to a child, a third-degree felony.

A previous report states multiple witnesses saw the Tankersleys assault both their 12-year-old autistic son and another 19-year-old son.

Police say witnesses reported seeing Jimmy slap the 12-year-old autistic boy after he wanted to retrieve a ball from the top of a car. His wife then wrapped the boy in bungee cords and put him on the porch before placing a cord around his neck and choking him until he turned blue, documents state.

As the boy’s older brother tried to intervene, Jimmy reportedly slapped him and slammed him into a wall, the report states.

Jimmy then reportedly told mutliple witnesses to lie about what happened, according to the report.

Only Jimmy was indicted Thursday. His wife has yet to face the grand jury.

