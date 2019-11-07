Abilene man indicted for crashing into car carrying 5 children while evading TCSO

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man was indicted on seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Thursday for charges stemming from a July incident in which he crashed into a vehicle carrying two adults and five children.

According to court documents, 33-year-old John Manuel Rangel was indicted on the seven aggravated assault charges as well as evading arrest after he reportedly fled Taylor County deputies in North Abilene in July.

Rangel reportedly fled deputies who tried to initiate a traffic stop, and in the process, drove several people off the road before running a red light and crashing into a GMC Yukon at North 18th and Mockingbird.

The Yukon was carrying two adults, a 15 year old, two 9-year-old girls, and two 5-year-old girls, all of whom were injured, the document states.

Rangel was indicted on the seven counts of second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and third-degree felony evading arrest.