Abilene man indicted for indecency with child

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was indicted for indecency with a child by a Taylor County grand jury on Thursday.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Melvin Lee Lewis was indicted on the charge stemming from an incident in March 2019.

A 14-year-old girl reportedly told police that Lewis, also known as “Trouble,” tried to sexually assault her in March after she had run away from home, the documents state.

According to the document, the girl reported that she repeatedly told Lewis “no,” until another adult knocked on the door, entered the room, and took him away.

A DPS officer reported taking statements from witnesses, who did not see the attempted sex assault, but confirmed other parts of the girl’s story, according to the documents.