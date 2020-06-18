Abilene man indicted for robbery, accused of dragging Facebook Marketplace seller with his car

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man has been indicted on a felony robbery charge after allegedly trying to steal a video game console from another person.

Court documents state 26-year-old Harrison Quinton Roberts was indicted for aggravated robbery on Thursday.

Roberts reportedly agreed to buy the video game console from someone who listed it on Facebook Marketplace, but when the two met, he took the console and tried to drive away without paying for it.

The person trying to sell the console struggled with Roberts and tried to keep him from leaving, according to the documents.

Roberts then dragged the seller, who was hanging on to his car, approximately 75 feet, the document states.