Abilene man indicted for robbery after allegedly punching hotel clerk in face

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been indicted for robbery after an incident in which he allegedly punched a hotel clerk in the face.

Court documents state 62-year-old James Baucham, of Abilene, was indicted Thursday by a Taylor County grand jury.

Baucham is accused of entering the Civic Plaza Hotel in the 500 block of Pine Street in Downtown Abilene just after 1 a.m. on June 22 and starting a disturbance with the clerk.

Police say when the clerk told him to leave, Baucham demanded money, then went behind the desk and punched the clerk in the face.

The clerk identified Baucham a short distance from the hotel.

Court documents also indicate that Baucham was indicted on a charge of assault of a public servant.