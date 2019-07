ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was indicted Thursday for continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Michael Leon Grubb, 36, was indicted by a Taylor County grand jury. According to court documents, Grubb is accused of sexually abusing two girls under the age of 14 that were known to him.

Grubb later admitted during a recorded confession to touching the girls inappropriately for approximately five years, the document states.