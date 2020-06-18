Abilene man indicted for trying to solicit sex from 16-year-old boy

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man was indicted Thursday for trying to solicit sex from a 16-year-old boy.

According to court documents, 48-year-old Mitchell Charles Knapp was indicted Thursday for online solicitation of a minor.

The document states Knapp messaged who he thought was a 16-year-old boy on Grindr and asked him if he wanted to go to his hotel room to “have some fun.”

Knapp told him to “bring his rooster over” and sent pictures of condoms, the document states.

According to the document, Knapp told him to meet him at his hotel room and provided his location, where he was arrested.