ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man was arrested over the weekend after being accused of indecency with a child.

According to an arrest report, Osbaldo Coronado was arrested Saturday morning at 3 a.m. after a woman called saying that a female younger than 17 years old told her that he made sexual contact with her.

Coronado was taken to the Taylor County Jail and charged with indecency with a child sexual contact, a second-degree felony.

He remains in jail on a $250,000 bond.