Abilene man jailed for intoxicated manslaughter after hitting, killing Lubbock man with vehicle

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man is now facing a charge of Intoxicated Manslaughter and Failure to stop after hitting and killing a Lubbock man early Saturday morning on the Winters Freeway.

The incident happened at about 1:45 a.m., Saturday. Police said a driver called dispatch saying he believed he had struck a person with his vehicle.

Officers arrived to the southbound side of the Winters Freeway near Southwest Drive to find a man dead near the onramp.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old Mark Burrow of Lubbock.

Police were able to make contact with the driver who was on the way to his home in the Lytle South area. According to police, he was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

He was identified as 30-year-old Nicholas Mills of Abilene. He was arrested on charges of Second Degree Felony Intoxicated Manslaughter and Second Degree Failure to Stop and Render Aid.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.