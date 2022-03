ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man has died after being hit by a train.

According to the Abilene Police Department (APD), a 35-year-old Abilene man was on the tracks near East Highway 80 and the Judge Ely Boulevard underpass when he was struck and killed.

The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

APD says “This is being conducted as a Death investigation.”